Number of energy ETFs hit by sanctions soars 265% in second half of 2025

Data from SIX

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The number of ETFs dedicated to energy securities that were tainted by sanctions rose from 120 to 318 between July and December 2025.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Battle for Janus Henderson rumbles on as Victory Capital improves bid

Reeves pledges £2.3bn to devolved City Investment funds in fiscal decentralisation

More on ETFs

Number of energy ETFs hit by sanctions soars 265% in second half of 2025
ETFs

Number of energy ETFs hit by sanctions soars 265% in second half of 2025

Data from SIX

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 March 2026 • 2 min read
Saba launches UK investment trust active ETF
ETFs

Saba launches UK investment trust active ETF

Listed in UK, Italy and Germany

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 March 2026 • 2 min read
Deep Dive: Active ETF boom 'nowhere near the ceiling' as asset managers jostle for territory
ETFs

Deep Dive: Active ETF boom 'nowhere near the ceiling' as asset managers jostle for territory

European ETF industry hits $3trn AUM

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 February 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot