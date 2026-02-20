Chrysalis Investments board eyes investment policy change as manager airs concerns

Chrysalis Investment Partners out

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The board of Chrysalis Investments (CHRY) has set the date for its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to put proposals for a change in investment policy to shareholders.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

TPE launches first asset on London Stock Exchange's Private Securities Market

Potential SpaceX IPO a 'structural turning point' for the space economy

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Throgmorton set for £780m merger with BlackRock Smaller Companies
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Throgmorton set for £780m merger with BlackRock Smaller Companies

Saba greenlights proposal

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 February 2026 • 3 min read
Analysts warn Saba's planned Workspace wind-down 'the ultimate act of self-sabotage'
Investment Trusts

Analysts warn Saba's planned Workspace wind-down 'the ultimate act of self-sabotage'

'Few of the claims stand up to scrutiny'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 February 2026 • 3 min read
Invesco Global Equity Income and Franklin Global trust merger receives shareholder backing
Investment Trusts

Invesco Global Equity Income and Franklin Global trust merger receives shareholder backing

Next vote on 27 February

Alex Sebastian
clock 19 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot