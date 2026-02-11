SJP hires Rio Stedford as investment product strategy director

Part of next phase of growth

Linus Uhlig
1 min read

St. James’s Place has poached Finura’s Rio Stedford to become its next investment product strategy director.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

