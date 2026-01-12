Herald publishes Saba-abating tender offer details

Vote on 5 February

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The board of Herald investment trust (HRI) has published its full pitch to shareholders regarding the tender offer proposal it hopes will rid the company of activist investor Saba Capital Management.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Deutsche Bank downgrades BAE Systems to 'Hold' amid defence stocks rally

Asset managers looking to expand headcount in 2026

More on Investment Trusts

Six arrested in connection with Home REIT fraud investigation into trust's 'past management'
Investment Trusts

Six arrested in connection with Home REIT fraud investigation into trust's 'past management'

Seven sites also searched

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 January 2026 • 2 min read
Saba urges Workspace Group to wind-down
Investment Trusts

Saba urges Workspace Group to wind-down

Workspace at 45% discount to NAV

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read
EWI enjoys massive take-home from SpaceX investment ahead of Saba vote
Investment Trusts

EWI enjoys massive take-home from SpaceX investment ahead of Saba vote

SpaceX now 15.9% of EWI portfolio

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 January 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot