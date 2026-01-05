Amundi reinforces real assets and alternatives arm amid senior appointments

Sabadell AM gains CEO

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Amundi has appointed Alexandre Lefebvre as deputy head of real assets and alternatives with Claire Chabrier becoming head of direct investing – private markets within the same division.

Trustpilot