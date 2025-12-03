Schroders expands MPS offering with blended service and seven portfolios

Active model portfolios

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Schroder Investment Solutions (SIS) has launched a blended model portfolio service (MPS) alongside seven portfolios within its Active Model Portfolio range.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

FCA unveils inaugural financial firms testing AI for market safety

Ex-Newton IM CEO Euan Munro joins Brooks Macdonald board

More on Funds

Rathbones launches high conviction Asia ex-Japan fund
Funds

Rathbones launches high conviction Asia ex-Japan fund

To be run by Lisa Lim

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 December 2025 • 1 min read
Fidelity red flags 13 funds for underperformance in AoV
Funds

Fidelity red flags 13 funds for underperformance in AoV

Zero funds have overall red rating

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 November 2025 • 3 min read
Quilter Cheviot unveils personalised retirement income offering
Funds

Quilter Cheviot unveils personalised retirement income offering

Minimum investment of £500,000

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 24 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot