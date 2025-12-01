CT Private Equity trust lead manager Hamish Mair to step down

Andrew Carnwath to succeed

Linus Uhlig
1 min read

Lead fund manager of the Columbia Threadneedle (CT) Private Equity trust, Hamish Mair, will retire from Columbia Threadneedle Investments next year and be replaced by the trust’s incumbent deputy fund manager, Andrew Carnwath.

