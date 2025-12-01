HICL abandons £5.3bn merger with TRIG after significant shareholder pressure

HICL share price rises

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The board of HICL Infrastructure has withdrawn from a proposed merger with The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) following a flurry of calls from shareholders to abandon the deal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Rathbones launches high conviction Asia ex-Japan fund

Capital markets roundup: November 2025

More on Investment Trusts

Saba Capital throws spanner in the works for Baillie Gifford trusts merger
Investment Trusts

Saba Capital throws spanner in the works for Baillie Gifford trusts merger

Edinburgh Worldwide and US Growth

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 December 2025 • 3 min read
HICL abandons £5.3bn merger with TRIG after significant shareholder pressure
Investment Trusts

HICL abandons £5.3bn merger with TRIG after significant shareholder pressure

HICL share price rises

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 December 2025 • 2 min read
M&G managers join chorus of calls against HICL-TRIG merger
Investment Trusts

M&G managers join chorus of calls against HICL-TRIG merger

3.4% of shareholders to vote against

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot