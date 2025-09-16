Jeremy Hunt: 'Markets now set fiscal policy, not politicians'

Third fiscal rule needed

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Former chancellor and current MP Jeremy Hunt has warned that the UK’s spiralling public debt has reached such a high that markets have taken control of fiscal policymaking, rather than the government.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

UK CPI holds at 3.8% as inflation picture becomes 'increasingly ugly'

Former RLAM CIO Piers Hillier resurfaces at Jupiter

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Robinhood files with SEC to offer access to private markets to US retail investors
Markets

Market Movers blog: Robinhood files with SEC to offer access to private markets to US retail investors

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 17 September 2025 • 1 min read
Jeremy Hunt: 'Markets now set fiscal policy, not politicians'
Markets

Jeremy Hunt: 'Markets now set fiscal policy, not politicians'

Third fiscal rule needed

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 September 2025 • 2 min read
Guinness Global Investors: Europe's destiny is 'in its own hands'
Markets

Guinness Global Investors: Europe's destiny is 'in its own hands'

Energy, defence and growth all crucial

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot