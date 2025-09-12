Gloomy outlook on UK inflation continues in BoE survey

BoE interest rate decision due next week

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Respondents to a survey by the Bank of England and Ipsos expect inflation to track higher over the long-term than when polled three months ago.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Outlook 'less than rosy' as UK GDP flatlines in July

US CPI rises 0.2% with Fed rate cut all but locked in

More on UK

Gloomy outlook on UK inflation continues in BoE survey
UK

Gloomy outlook on UK inflation continues in BoE survey

BoE interest rate decision due next week

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 12 September 2025 • 2 min read
Outlook 'less than rosy' as UK GDP flatlines in July
UK

Outlook 'less than rosy' as UK GDP flatlines in July

Tough decisions ahead for the Chancellor

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 12 September 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Could just one OBR report be enough?
UK

Friday Briefing: Could just one OBR report be enough?

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 September 2025 • 8 min read
Trustpilot