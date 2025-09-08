Franklin Templeton hires Northern Trust's Daniel Gamba as CCO

Gamba will also become co-president

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Franklin Templeton has appointed Daniel Gamba as its chief commercial officer to oversee global sales, marketing and product strategy.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Quintet Private Bank adds two former CEOs and Deutsche Bank CIO to board

Global AUM growth to hit $132trn by 2027

More on People moves

Quintet Private Bank adds two former CEOs and Deutsche Bank CIO to board
People moves

Quintet Private Bank adds two former CEOs and Deutsche Bank CIO to board

Also CEO of Scottish Widows and fintech CEO join

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 September 2025 • 1 min read
Labour names Grimsby Town FC co-owner next investment minister to muted industry applause
People moves

Labour names Grimsby Town FC co-owner next investment minister to muted industry applause

‘So far, the government’s approach has been anti-growth’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 September 2025 • 4 min read
Lazard AM poaches AllianceBernstein's Christopher Hogbin for CEO role
People moves

Lazard AM poaches AllianceBernstein's Christopher Hogbin for CEO role

Joins from AllianceBernstein

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot