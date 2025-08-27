Ex-Hipgnosis director Cindy Rampersaud joins JPMorgan US Smaller Companies trust

Effective from November 2025

Cristian Angeloni
1 min read

Former Hipgnosis Songs fund senior independent director Cindy Rampersaud will join the board of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies investment trust (JUSC).

