Quilter reports £4.5bn core net inflows and adviser growth

Ended 30 June 2025

Sahar Nazir
clock • 3 min read

Quilter has reported £4.5bn in core net inflows during the first half of 2025, more than double the £1.7bn achieved in the first half of 2024, thanks to its advice-led platform strategy and growth of its financial advice operations.

