WH Ireland shareholders back Team takeover in crucial vote

FCA clearance still required

Sahar Nazir
clock • 3 min read

WH Ireland has taken a step towards its acquisition by Team after shareholders voted in favour of the deal at both its court meeting and general meeting.

