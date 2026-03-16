WisdomTree snaps up Atlantic House in £150m deal

$5.5bn AUM

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

WisdomTree has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire systematic outcome and derivatives manager Atlantic House for £150m.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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