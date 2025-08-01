Independent proxy adviser ISS urges Maven Renovar VCT shareholders to back current board

Boost for the board

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Clients of Maven Renovar VCT have been advised to vote against the proposals put forward by a group of shareholders at the upcoming requisition meeting by independent proxy adviser ISS.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Capital markets roundup: July 2025

Maven Renovar VCT proxy voting form incontrovertible despite activists questioning documents' fairness

More on VCTs/EIS

Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting
VCTs/EIS

Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting

Paul Jourdan, Charles McMicking, Kathleen McLeay and Hector Kilpatrick

Linus Uhlig & Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 July 2025 • 8 min read
'Shareholders deserve better': Maven Renovar urges clients against Amati's proposals
VCTs/EIS

'Shareholders deserve better': Maven Renovar urges clients against Amati's proposals

Saga rumbles on

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 July 2025 • 4 min read
Maven Renovar blasted for manager shakeup as Amati removal 'a bad outcome for the VCT market'
VCTs/EIS

Maven Renovar blasted for manager shakeup as Amati removal 'a bad outcome for the VCT market'

Latest in Maven Renovar saga

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 July 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot