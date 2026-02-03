Watch now: What advisers need to know about VCT budget impact

Implications for planning

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 2 min read

Investment Week's sister title Professional Adviser was joined by a panel of experts to explore the implications for advisers and their clients of key VCT changes announced in the Autumn Budget, in a recent webinar sponsored by Triple Point.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

First Trust and GIB Asset Management to speak at Funds to Watch Asia

Tributes paid to 'much-loved and highly-respected' Ruli Viljoen

More on VCTs/EIS

VCTs eye joint investments to overcome Reeves' 'frustrating' tax relief cuts
VCTs/EIS

VCTs eye joint investments to overcome Reeves' 'frustrating' tax relief cuts

Reduced competition

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 January 2026 • 4 min read
VCT flows skyrocket 538% after Budget tax relief cut
VCTs/EIS

VCT flows skyrocket 538% after Budget tax relief cut

Slashed from 30% to 20% from April 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 November 2025 • 1 min read
'Jury is out' on whether advisers will decrease VCT use after Budget tax relief cut
VCTs/EIS

'Jury is out' on whether advisers will decrease VCT use after Budget tax relief cut

From 30% to 20%

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 27 November 2025 • 7 min read
Trustpilot