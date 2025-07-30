Market volatility drives Rathbones H1 profit decline

Statutory profit before tax was £62.3m for H1 2025, down from £65.3m in H1 2024. The wealth and investment management group nevertheless stated that it expects its full-year results to be in line with market forecasts, bolstered by synergy benefits following the completion of its Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) client and asset integration and by a stronger funds under management and administration (FUMA) position from H2. The group booked £23.2m in integration-related costs for the half. Acquisition and integration costs "will decline substantially" in 2026, Rathbones predicted. ...