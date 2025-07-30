Market volatility drives Rathbones H1 profit decline

To launch up to £50m share buyback

Jen Frost
clock • 3 min read

Rathbones underlying profit before tax of £107.7m declined year-on-year in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: £112.1m), driven by market volatility in Q1.

Statutory profit before tax was £62.3m for H1 2025, down from £65.3m in H1 2024. The wealth and investment management group nevertheless stated that it expects its full-year results to be in line with market forecasts, bolstered by synergy benefits following the completion of its Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) client and asset integration and by a stronger funds under management and administration (FUMA) position from H2. The group booked £23.2m in integration-related costs for the half. Acquisition and integration costs "will decline substantially" in 2026, Rathbones predicted. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

FCA whistleblowing: Retail investments in top three sectors for cases

City minister backs financial services sector skills compact

More on Companies

Man Group AUM rises 14.6% to record $193.3bn
Companies

Man Group AUM rises 14.6% to record $193.3bn

$17.6bn in total net inflows

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 30 July 2025 • 2 min read
Aberdeen suffers £900m outflows in H1 amid 'transition' period
Companies

Aberdeen suffers £900m outflows in H1 amid 'transition' period

AUMA up to £517.6bn

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 July 2025 • 1 min read
Octopus Investments: We will 'stick with the UK for now'
Companies

Octopus Investments: We will 'stick with the UK for now'

UK focus as a differentiator

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 29 July 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot