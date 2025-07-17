City minister backs financial services sector skills compact

AI skills gap poses ‘real threat’

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Economic secretary to the Treasury and City minister Emma Reynolds has thrown support behind a financial services sector compact on skills, to be spearheaded by the Financial Services Skills Commission (FSSC).

In a letter to FSSC chair Mark Hoban, Reynolds acknowledged that there are "skills gaps that the sector faces and the challenges from the impact of rapidly increasing digitalisation, from artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies, are critical issues that we must come together to address". The city minister described the gap as a "real threat to realising growth and providing opportunities for people throughout the country". Campaign group pushes for Leeds Reforms parliamentary inquiry and pause Reynolds both accepted the proposal and confirmed that HM Treasury r...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Campaign group pushes for Leeds Reforms parliamentary inquiry and pause

FCA and Treasury consult on senior managers regime reform

More on Industry

Evenlode Investment CFO Amanda Sullivan dies
Industry

Evenlode Investment CFO Amanda Sullivan dies

Previously CFO of Wise Investments

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 February 2025 • 1 min read
Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase
Industry

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

Increases Liontrust's AUM to £42.3bn

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 07 December 2021 • 3 min read
R&M share price rockets 13% as Premier Miton and AssetCo eye up deals
Industry

R&M share price rockets 13% as Premier Miton and AssetCo eye up deals

R&M already selling one division to shareholders

Jenny Turton
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot