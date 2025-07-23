FCA whistleblowing: Retail investments in top three sectors for cases

This puts retail investments in the top three sectors for most FCA whistleblowing cases opened, behind retail lending (241) and retail banking (236). Investment management also saw 109 whistleblowing cases opened against firms in the sector, ranking it in sixth position behind general insurance and protection (161) and wholesale financial markets (170). In total, the FCA opened 1,190 whistleblowing cases in the previous financial year, spanning from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. This was slightly higher than the number of reports received, at 1,131, which the regulator noted in its F...