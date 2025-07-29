UBS AM poaches DWS' Amanda Rebello for head of ETF and index fund sales

The change will take effect on 16 September, with Reuter to work alongside Rebello to enable a smooth transition. As head of ETF and index fund sales at UBS AM, Rebello will be based in London and report to André Mueller, head of client coverage at UBS AM. UBS to gain full access to London Stock Exchange Group's data and analytics suite Rebello is expected to bring her expertise in both active and passive ETFs across EMEA and North America into her role with the asset manager. The incoming head of ETF and index fund sales joins UBS AM from DWS, where most recently she served as ...