Wise shareholders greenlight plans to move fintech's main listing to the US

Shareholders of payment company Wise have approved plans to move its main listing to a US stock exchange and maintain a secondary listing in London.
In a vote on Monday (28 July), 90% of class A shareholders voted in favour of the fintech's proposals while 84.5% of class B investors voted in favour of the move. Wise required at least 75% of each share class to greenlight the plans with the same three quarters majority also needed to vote in favour of all four special resolutions to implement the scheme at the extraordinary general meeting. FCA fines Wise CEO Kristo Käärmann £350,000 over tax issues All four special resolutions received at least 84% of shareholder support. Wise chair David Wells said: "We are pleased that o...
