Cash ISAs bolstered by reform rumours

Deposits up £2.2bn in Q2

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Cash ISA deposits were up by £2.2bn in the second quarter of 2025, compared to Q2 2024, reaching a total of £21.5bn, according to the Bank of England's money and credit data.

The central bank also recorded that April 2025 witnessed £14bn in Cash ISA deposits, up from £11.7bn a year prior. Schroders pushes ahead to convert British Opportunities trust into purely private mandate with vast changes While last month beat June 2024's Cash ISA deposits, £3.6bn to £3.4bn, respectively, May 2025's total was £300m lower than a year prior (£3.9bn and £4.2bn, respectively). These rises could be attributed to the rumoured reforms to Cash ISAs, including the lowering of the tax-free limit, according to Adam French, head of news at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk. There we...

