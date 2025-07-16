Cash ISA reform missing from Mansion House speech

In Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Mansion House speech yesterday (15 July), Cash ISAs did not receive a single mention despite rumours swirling in recent weeks about reform being high on the government's agenda.
Instead, Reeves revealed that LTAFs will be added to Stocks and Shares ISAs from 2026 and that she "will continue to consider further changes to ISAs engaging widely in the coming months" and she "recognising that despite the differing views on the right approach". Rachel Reeves unveils 'most wide-ranging reforms' in Mansion House speech Potential reforms to Cash ISAs have been subject to policy oscillation this year already after Reeves was not expected to make reforms in March, a tune that was reported to have changed in May. Chris Storey, chief commercial officer at Atom bank, ...
