Stocks & Shares ISAs receive more love when investors are exposed to balanced risk warnings

A study by Hargreaves Lansdown in collaboration with the University of Nottingham found that more balanced risk warnings explaining opportunity as well as risk and time scales boosted the chances of people investing in S&S ISAs. According to the investment platform, 23% more existing HL clients and 8.7% new investors opened a S&S ISA after reading the aforementioned risk warnings. LTAFs to be included in Stocks & Shares ISAs from April 2026 Existing HL investors also showed more love to their holdings by increasing the amount they had allocated to shares, rather than holding in c...