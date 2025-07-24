European firms shell out record dividends as weakening US dollar boosts greenback-denominated payouts

This saw dividends rise by $23bn to reach $261bn in Q2, according to Vanguard Europe's Q2 dividend update. The surge in European dividends was equivalent to the combined payouts in North America ($10bn), China ($7bn) and Japan ($6bn). UK dividends fall 1.4% in Q2 but defence and financials show underlying strength The continent chalked up a record high dollar payout for the first half of 2025, totalling $311bn, an 8% increase on the same period a year prior. According to Viktor Nossek, head of investment and product analytics at Vanguard, Europe, "the weakening of the US dolla...