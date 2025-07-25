Marex purchases Winterflood Securities from Close Brothers for £104m

Diversified financial services platform Marex has agreed to acquire UK-based Winterflood Securities from Close Brothers Group for £103.9m in cash, a premium of £15m.
The deal is expected to bolster Marex's existing UK cash equities business and add a sizable distribution offering for the UK institutional community, especially asset and wealth managers. ECB keeps rates steady at 2% for the first time in a year Marex offers access to essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to energy, commodities and financial services markets. Listed on Nasdaq, the firm has access to 60 exchanges and is located in more than 40 offices globally. Bradley Dyer, CEO of Winterflood, said: "We are delighted to become part of Marex, which is ...
