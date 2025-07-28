Former H2O AM deputy CEO slapped with £1m fine and industry ban for misleading FCA

Between April 2015 and November 2019, H20 failed to carry out adequate due diligence on investments relating to German entrepreneur Lars Windhorst's Tennor Group of companies, or companies that he introduced. FCA set to cut red tape for investment firms in effort to streamline regulation A statement from the financial watchdog explained that these investments "were high risk and hard to sell, leaving investor money trapped". In 2024, the FCA agreed that those investors would be paid €250m by H2O, while Windhorst's Tennor Holding was declared bankrupt in June, according to reports...