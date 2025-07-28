T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity fund added to HL's Wealth Shortlist

Spotlight on Sebastien Mallet's experience

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has added the T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity fund to its Wealth Shortlist.

The investment platform highlighted the longstanding success of Sebastien Mallet's tenure as portfolio manager, having managed the fund since its launch in 2012.  Hargreaves Lansdown drops abrdn Global Smaller Companies from Wealth Shortlist Mallet has been at T. Rowe for two decades, prior to which he spent almost three years at Credit Suisse in investment banking.  HL investment analyst Aidan Moyle said: "There are few global fund managers with such a long and consistent track record in value investing." He added: "Marta Yago is associate portfolio manager on the fund, though ...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

