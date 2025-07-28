AIC withdraws 'My share, my vote' petition after government commits to shareholder rights bill

Reformed via Reeves' Digitisation Taskforce

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

The UK government’s commitment to implement the aims of a petition demanding legislative change to ensure all investors can vote their shares has resulted in the Association of Investment Companies withdrawing its petition.

The movement, which was part of the AIC's ‘My share, my vote' campaign, aimed to defend and extend the rights of retail shareholders.  Lloyds agrees to allow investment trust shareholders to vote on Saba resolutions A Bill of Shareholder Rights, which would require platforms and other intermediaries to provide a baseline service that would allow shareholders to receive company information, vote their shares and take part in general meetings, was established in a Digitisation Taskforce launched by the Treasury in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Mansion House speech earlier this month. The...

Linus Uhlig
