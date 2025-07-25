Jupiter profits beat expectations as AUM climbs 4%

Pre-tax profits at Jupiter Fund Management came in above analysts’ expectations as net positive flows in Q2 saw prospects improve for the UK asset manager.
Underlying profit before tax was £30.4m for the six months to the end of June 2025, according to the firm's half-year results released today (25 July), landing above consensus expectations. Analysts at Peel Hunt had predicted the fund house to clock up pre-tax profits of £25m. Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA for £100m Despite this, these profits still represented a fall from H1 last year, when that figure stood at £47.9m for the same period. Assets under management ticked up 4% from £45.3bn in the six months to the end of 2024 to £47.1bn. Again, this marke...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes