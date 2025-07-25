Jupiter profits beat expectations as AUM climbs 4%

Underlying profit before tax was £30.4m for the six months to the end of June 2025, according to the firm's half-year results released today (25 July), landing above consensus expectations. Analysts at Peel Hunt had predicted the fund house to clock up pre-tax profits of £25m. Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA for £100m Despite this, these profits still represented a fall from H1 last year, when that figure stood at £47.9m for the same period. Assets under management ticked up 4% from £45.3bn in the six months to the end of 2024 to £47.1bn. Again, this marke...