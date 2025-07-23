Shawbrook set for £2bn London IPO - reports

Previously taken private

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Plans for Shawbrook Bank to float on the London Stock Exchange later this year are progressing.

The business lender's private equity owners, Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners, have pushed ahead with plans for an IPO with a targeted valuation of £2bn, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.  London records worst IPO volume in H1 2025 in thirty years Shawbrook Group was previously listed on the London Stock Exchange until it was acquired by the private equity consortium in July 2017.  According to the FT, Shawbrook was lining up a return to London's capital markets earlier this year before market turmoil stymied the floating process.  The listing would ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Herald pushes for resolution with Saba as activist's shareholding reaches 30%

Trump labels Fed's Powell a 'numbskull' and says he will be out in eight months

More on Markets

US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan
Markets

US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Japan invests $550bn investment into the US

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 July 2025 • 1 min read
Market Movers blog: Gilt yields up in early trading after 'higher than expected' government borrowing in June
Markets

Market Movers blog: Gilt yields up in early trading after 'higher than expected' government borrowing in June

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 22 July 2025 • 1 min read
Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot
Markets

Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot

UK only exception

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 July 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot