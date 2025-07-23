Shawbrook set for £2bn London IPO - reports

Plans for Shawbrook Bank to float on the London Stock Exchange later this year are progressing.
The business lender's private equity owners, Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners, have pushed ahead with plans for an IPO with a targeted valuation of £2bn, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. London records worst IPO volume in H1 2025 in thirty years Shawbrook Group was previously listed on the London Stock Exchange until it was acquired by the private equity consortium in July 2017. According to the FT, Shawbrook was lining up a return to London's capital markets earlier this year before market turmoil stymied the floating process. The listing would ...
