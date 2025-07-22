S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research

Acquisition expected to close in Q3

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), part of S&P Global, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase ARC Research.

The deal will bolster S&P DJI's abilities to provide benchmarks and data solutions tailored to the needs of wealth managers, private banks and financial advisers. UK government borrowing soars to second-highest level on record ARC Research is a provider of investment performance data in the private wealth market and holds more than 500,000 private client portfolios spanning over two decades. It is also a partner to more than 190 investment managers and wealth advisers across the world. Since 2002, ARC Research has collected and analysed hundreds of millions of data points from inve...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Barclays appoints Alex Ham as global chair of investment banking

US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan

More on Companies

S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research
Companies

S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research

Acquisition expected to close in Q3

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 July 2025 • 1 min read
7IM overhauls transfer process as part of platform transformation
Pensions

7IM overhauls transfer process as part of platform transformation

Aims to cut times by up to 25%

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 22 July 2025 • 2 min read
UBS to gain full access to London Stock Exchange Group's data and analytics suite
Technology

UBS to gain full access to London Stock Exchange Group's data and analytics suite

Long-term partnership

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot