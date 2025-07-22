S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research

The deal will bolster S&P DJI's abilities to provide benchmarks and data solutions tailored to the needs of wealth managers, private banks and financial advisers. UK government borrowing soars to second-highest level on record ARC Research is a provider of investment performance data in the private wealth market and holds more than 500,000 private client portfolios spanning over two decades. It is also a partner to more than 190 investment managers and wealth advisers across the world. Since 2002, ARC Research has collected and analysed hundreds of millions of data points from inve...