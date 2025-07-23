US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Japan invests $550bn investment into the US

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

US President Donald Trump announced early on Wednesday (23 July) that the nation has signed a trade deal with Japan in perhaps “the largest deal ever made”.

Posting on Truth Social, the president stated that Japan will pay reciprocal tariffs of 15% to the US as part of the "massive deal" as well as investing $550bn in the country. ECB flags stablecoin's risks to central banks as US passes GENIUS Act Trump continued: "This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the country of Japan. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Toyota Motor and Honda shares have spiked by 14% and 11% respectively, while Subaru jumped by nearly 1...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research

Bank of England: We cannot compromise on basic financial stability

Trustpilot