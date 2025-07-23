US signs 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Posting on Truth Social, the president stated that Japan will pay reciprocal tariffs of 15% to the US as part of the "massive deal" as well as investing $550bn in the country. ECB flags stablecoin's risks to central banks as US passes GENIUS Act Trump continued: "This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the country of Japan. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Toyota Motor and Honda shares have spiked by 14% and 11% respectively, while Subaru jumped by nearly 1...