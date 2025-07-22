UBS to gain full access to London Stock Exchange Group's data and analytics suite

Spread across multiple years, the collaboration will bolster UBS' strategic growth ambitions and help the group with its integration programme and objectives, according to a statement. L&G to boost asset management proposition with Blackstone partnership UBS will also benefit from the capabilities of LSEG Workspace, a financial data platform and workflows solution provided by their partner. This includes access to cloud-native analytics, AI-powered modelling tools, and enhanced interoperability across platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Excel. "This expanded partners...