Revolut launches stocks and shares ISA with UK-listed ETFs

Credit license still pending

Linus Uhlig
1 min read

Global fintech Revolut has launched a stocks and shares ISA and UK-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a push to expand its British customer base.

Exchange-traded funds from asset management giants Blackrock and Vanguard will be available in Revolut's ETF suite from as little as £1, with ISA transfers set to be made possible within the coming weeks too. Scottish Mortgage buys into Revolut as banking firm surpasses $1bn profit marker Any interest on uninvested cash with customers' ISA pots will follow soon after, the neo-bank said.  Revolut's CEO of wealth and trading UK, Yana Skrebenkova, said the company's ISA offering is aimed at "breaking down the barriers to give our UK customers access to more low-cost investment tools a...

Trustpilot