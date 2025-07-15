OBR: Spiralling debt just one concern for the UK's fiscal future

Officials from the OBR and BRC appeared before the Treasury Select Committee today (15 July) to warn MPs about fiscal risks to the UK. Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies Richard Hughes, chair of the OBR, said that the UK is already a country "exposed to shocks", giving the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis as examples. He explained that room to manoeuvre is getting tighter as the UK government has already "raised taxes quite a bit" and "used up...