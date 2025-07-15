OBR: Spiralling debt just one concern for the UK's fiscal future

The UK needs to worry about mounting debt, low productivity levels and the fiscal damage they are doing, according to experts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and Budget Responsibility Committee (BRC).
Officials from the OBR and BRC appeared before the Treasury Select Committee today (15 July) to warn MPs about fiscal risks to the UK. Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies Richard Hughes, chair of the OBR, said that the UK is already a country "exposed to shocks", giving the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis as examples. He explained that room to manoeuvre is getting tighter as the UK government has already "raised taxes quite a bit" and "used up...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes