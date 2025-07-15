OBR: Spiralling debt just one concern for the UK's fiscal future

TSC hearing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

The UK needs to worry about mounting debt, low productivity levels and the fiscal damage they are doing, according to experts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and Budget Responsibility Committee (BRC).

Officials from the OBR and BRC appeared before the Treasury Select Committee today (15 July) to warn MPs about fiscal risks to the UK. Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies Richard Hughes, chair of the OBR, said that the UK is already a country "exposed to shocks", giving the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis as examples. He explained that room to manoeuvre is getting tighter as the UK government has already "raised taxes quite a bit" and "used up...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Asset managers see January optimism replaced by July nerves as outlooks shift gear

Maven Renovar VCT board slams 'underperforming' investment manager as saga intensifies

More on Economics

Deep Dive: Abandoning BoE's 2% inflation target could dent its credibility
Economics

Deep Dive: Abandoning BoE's 2% inflation target could dent its credibility

Symbol of price stability

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 July 2025 • 3 min read
UK employment falls to 13-year low despite positive services output
Economics

UK employment falls to 13-year low despite positive services output

BDO Employment index

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trump returns to tariff threats as 9 July deadline approaches
Economics

Trump returns to tariff threats as 9 July deadline approaches

EU and BRICS at risk

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 07 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot