FCA reviewing client categorisation rules to clearly distinguish retail investors from the pack

According to the FCA this will be done with the view to "protect" retail investors partaking in capital markets, all without imposing "undue restrictions" on the professional sector. Yesterday (9 July), experts from Oxford and Cambridge Universities warned Parliament that retail investors "do not understand" the vehicles and implications of investing in private markets, especially on the credit side, as retail participation in both areas has been steadily increasing. Experts warn investors 'do not understand' implications of private markets investments "Reviewing the rules will ens...