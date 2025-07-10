FCA reviewing client categorisation rules to clearly distinguish retail investors from the pack

Goal of 40 more initiatives to be completed by year end

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is planning to review its client categorisation rules in order to make it easier to distinguish retail clients from professional investors.

According to the FCA this will be done with the view to "protect" retail investors partaking in capital markets, all without imposing "undue restrictions" on the professional sector. Yesterday (9 July), experts from Oxford and Cambridge Universities warned Parliament that retail investors "do not understand" the vehicles and implications of investing in private markets, especially on the credit side, as retail participation in both areas has been steadily increasing. Experts warn investors 'do not understand' implications of private markets investments "Reviewing the rules will ens...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Liontrust share price jumps 8% despite £1.1bn outflows in three months

UK gilts above Truss ousting levels as Reeves faces 'more speculative' market marred by decisions of former government

More on Regulation

Non-financial misconduct to be considered rules breach under updated framework
Regulation

Non-financial misconduct to be considered rules breach under updated framework

Effective from September 2026

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 July 2025 • 2 min read
FCA payable fees to drop by close to £10m in the next year
Regulation

FCA payable fees to drop by close to £10m in the next year

Criticism over increased fees

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 01 July 2025 • 1 min read
Asset Reality gains FCA approval to offer crypto custody services in the UK
Regulation

Asset Reality gains FCA approval to offer crypto custody services in the UK

Company registered as VASP

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot