Investment Association launches guidance on FCA sustainability rules

The trade body for UK investment managers has published new guidance in a bid to help industry stakeholders implement the Financial Conduct Authority's new sustainability disclosure and greenwashing rules. Launched in tandem with law firm Eversheds Sutherland, the Investment Association guide has been created in close collaboration with member firms to assist the industry in adhering to Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and the FCA's investment labels regime following an update late last year. 'A new low': Government slammed as court rules climate plans are unlawful Through a ...