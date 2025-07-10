British Business Bank to spend £500m backing underrepresented entrepreneurs

UK government-owned British Business Bank has allocated £500m to bolster underrepresented entrepreneurs, £400m of which will go to investment fund managers from underrepresented backgrounds.
As part of the government's ‘Plan for Change', another £50m will go to female-led venture capital funds, doubling the British Business Bank's commitment to £100m. BoE warns UK growth outlook a 'little weaker and more uncertain' than it was in November Targeted at women, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and those from deprived backgrounds, it will operate across three strategies. These are backing more diverse fund managers, investing more in supporting micro-funds, and backing partners to invest smaller amounts in talented individuals to build a track record without persona...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes