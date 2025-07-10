Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA

Takeover expected before end of 2025

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The board of Jupiter Fund Management has agreed to acquire CCLA, a UK asset manager covering non-profit organisations.

In a stock exchange notice today (10 July), Jupiter's board has accepted to buy the entire issued share capital of CCLA for £100m, which is expected to finalise before the end of 2025. The acquisition will be payable once the takeover is completed and will be funded entirely from Jupiter's existing balance sheet cash resources, with no new equity or debt to be issued. Jupiter rating upgraded to 'Buy' amid cost cutting and positive AUM CCLA manages over £15bn in assets under management. As part of the move, the firm's brand, investment teams and client engagement model will be ...

Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA
Industry

Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA

Takeover expected before end of 2025

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 July 2025 • 2 min read
