Jupiter Fund Management agrees to take over CCLA

The board of Jupiter Fund Management has agreed to acquire CCLA, a UK asset manager covering non-profit organisations.
In a stock exchange notice today (10 July), Jupiter's board has accepted to buy the entire issued share capital of CCLA for £100m, which is expected to finalise before the end of 2025. The acquisition will be payable once the takeover is completed and will be funded entirely from Jupiter's existing balance sheet cash resources, with no new equity or debt to be issued. Jupiter rating upgraded to 'Buy' amid cost cutting and positive AUM CCLA manages over £15bn in assets under management. As part of the move, the firm's brand, investment teams and client engagement model will be ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes