Renewable energy missing out on AI boom despite fuelling the trend

Clean energy and geopolitics both issues

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The realities of running AI is that it requires a vast amount of infrastructure and energy, a lot of which has come from the renewable sphere, but this sector has not reaped the fund flows the technology it is powering has enjoyed.

Speaking at an AI roundtable today (8 July), Kenneth Lamont, principal for manager research at Morningstar, flagged high energy consumption and water usage in the powering of data centres as one potential problems for investing in the asset. Hortense Bioy, head of sustainable investing research, added that clean energy in particular "is no longer is just about climate; it is now a strategic enabler of the AI economy". Job growth remains steady in industries exposed to AI "In this sense, clean energy is not just a solution to climate change, but also a fundamental, so a fantastic an...

To continue reading this article...

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
