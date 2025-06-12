Europe the largest market for AI and big data funds as sector inflows hit record levels in Q1 2025

According to data from Morningstar's The Theme of Our Time: Investing in Artificial Intelligence With Funds, EMEA report, assets in European AI funds grew fivefold in the last five years, reaching record highs of $22.7bn by the end of May 2025. The largest AI fund in the world is Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence, which was also one of the first AI-focused strategies to launch globally. UK regulators diverge on rules for AI use among own employees On the ETF front, the largest themed vehicle is Xtrackers AI & Big Data ETF which "leverages patent data to provide a forward-looki...