Gen AI hallucination a 'core problem' with more regulation in finance field needed

UK industry experts are calling for ways to address the rising challenges from generative AI in financial services, including AI hallucination, as regulators remain “extremely under resourced”.
Speaking at a Treasury Committee hearing today (24 June), Sandra Wachter, professor of technology and regulation at University of Oxford, said AI hallucination, which happens when an AI model provides incorrect or fabricated information, is a "core problem" that needs to be taken seriously. "For an AI system, something is true means if [it] has seen it enough", Wachter explained, adding that this can lead to "amplification of the wrong information that is being spread much quicker" than in human-to-human conversations. UK regulators diverge on rules for AI use among own employees ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes