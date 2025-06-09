FCA teams up with Nvidia to allow firms to experiment with AI

The financial regulator is set to launch a "supercharged sandbox" to assist firms in safe experimentation with AI. This sandbox will provide firms with improved access to data, better technical expertise and more regulatory support to accelerate innovation. FCA joins forces with international regulators on illegal finfluencer crackdown As part of the scheme, the FCA has teamed up with Jensen Huang's Nvidia, allowing companies access to Nvidia accelerated computing and Nvidia AI enterprise software. The sandbox is open to any financial services firm looking to innovate and exp...