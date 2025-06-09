FCA teams up with Nvidia to allow firms to experiment with AI

Part of a 'supercharged sandbox'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

An initiative from the Financial Conduct Authority in partnership with artificial intelligence behemoth Nvidia will seek to allow firms to experiment with new technology in a push for innovation.

The financial regulator is set to launch a "supercharged sandbox" to assist firms in safe experimentation with AI.  This sandbox will provide firms with improved access to data, better technical expertise and more regulatory support to accelerate innovation.  FCA joins forces with international regulators on illegal finfluencer crackdown As part of the scheme, the FCA has teamed up with Jensen Huang's Nvidia, allowing companies access to Nvidia accelerated computing and Nvidia AI enterprise software.  The sandbox is open to any financial services firm looking to innovate and exp...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Tesla shares surge at the open following largest one-day drop amid Trump-Musk spat

Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu: 'Majority of active managers are in danger of becoming extinct'

More on Technology

Schroders launches AI tools to boost active management
Technology

Schroders launches AI tools to boost active management

Insights and data processing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 June 2025 • 1 min read
AllianzGI's global tech CIO: DeepSeek showed the Chinese are 'good at spinning a story'
Technology

AllianzGI's global tech CIO: DeepSeek showed the Chinese are 'good at spinning a story'

Capex expected to continue to rise

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 May 2025 • 2 min read
Use of AI in financial services has bolstered productivity by 30%
Technology

Use of AI in financial services has bolstered productivity by 30%

Gen-AI remains 'nascent'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot