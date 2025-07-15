US inflation rises by 2.7% in June as tariff-induced price hikes take effect

Annual inflation in the US rose by 0.3 percentage points in June, as the American economy continued to absorb the shock of Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, domestic inflation hit 2.7% in the 12 months to June 2025, up from 2.4% in May. US inflation rises to 2.3% below market expectations Food inflation was up 3% last month, while energy prices were trading on deflationary grounds at -0.8%. This came in almost in-line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters, who expected inflation to increase to 2.6% last month. According to Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA, these readings will be pondered by the Federal Reserve. Fed officials to hold rates steady this w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes