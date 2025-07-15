US inflation rises by 2.7% in June as tariff-induced price hikes take effect

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, domestic inflation hit 2.7% in the 12 months to June 2025, up from 2.4% in May. US inflation rises to 2.3% below market expectations Food inflation was up 3% last month, while energy prices were trading on deflationary grounds at -0.8%. This came in almost in-line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters, who expected inflation to increase to 2.6% last month. According to Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA, these readings will be pondered by the Federal Reserve. Fed officials to hold rates steady this w...