FCA to launch Consumer Duty-focused review of complex ETPs

It will focus on products that involve complex strategies, including leverage and inverse ETPs, which reset daily. Aberdeen, Lloyds and Archax collaborate on digital asset collateral first The main assessment will be on how firms support consumer understanding of these products, the associated risks and whether they deliver fair value. In an email, the FCA stated this review "supports our wider goals of promoting growth and helping consumers to make informed financial choices". The regulator intends to publish the review and its findings by early 2026. Last week (10 July), th...