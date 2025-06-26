TIME Investments direct property fund suspended while making hybrid switch

TIME Investments has suspended its Social Impact Property fund after it experienced “higher than usual net redemptions” putting a run on the mandate’s liquidity, Investment Week has learned.
The company was seeking to transition the direct portfolio into a hybrid structure but Investment Week revealed this was delayed while the firm worked with the regulator to retain its existing Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) label on the new model back in March. TIME Investments delays transitioning social daily dealing property fund to hybrid due to SDR IW understands that TIME still has the regulatory approval to make this switch however, it was forced to temporarily suspend the fund before it could make the change "to protect investors". According to the fund's webs...
