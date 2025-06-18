GAM promotes Albert Saporta to group CEO in senior leadership overhaul

Saporta succeeds Elmar Zumbuehl

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

GAM has appointed Albert Saporta as group CEO, effective from 1 July 2025.

According to GAM, Saporta will succeed Elmar Zumbuehl, who will remain with the firm until the end of the year to support the transition. The incoming group CEO has over four decades of experience in investment management and has served as global head of investments and products at GAM since October 2023. HSBC AM selects Dan Rudd as UK CEO He has strengthened the firm's investment team line-up and entered into multiple partnerships with investment managers, providing clients with access to investment strategies across different asset classes. In addition to Saporta's promot...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK inflation falls to 3.4% in May but upside pressures persist

ABN AMRO's CIO warns of growth challenges as Israel-Iran conflict shakes up oil prices

More on People moves

HSBC AM selects Dan Rudd as UK CEO
People moves

HSBC AM selects Dan Rudd as UK CEO

Rudd brings over 30 years of experience

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 June 2025 • 1 min read
Fidelity poaches AXA IM's Marion Le Morhedec for global CIO fixed income role
People moves

Fidelity poaches AXA IM's Marion Le Morhedec for global CIO fixed income role

Will report to Andrew Wells

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 June 2025 • 2 min read
Schroders shakes up client team with quadruple appointment
People moves

Schroders shakes up client team with quadruple appointment

Matt Oomen joins from BNY Investments

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot