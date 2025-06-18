GAM promotes Albert Saporta to group CEO in senior leadership overhaul

GAM has appointed Albert Saporta as group CEO, effective from 1 July 2025.
According to GAM, Saporta will succeed Elmar Zumbuehl, who will remain with the firm until the end of the year to support the transition. The incoming group CEO has over four decades of experience in investment management and has served as global head of investments and products at GAM since October 2023. HSBC AM selects Dan Rudd as UK CEO He has strengthened the firm's investment team line-up and entered into multiple partnerships with investment managers, providing clients with access to investment strategies across different asset classes. In addition to Saporta's promot...
