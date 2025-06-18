ABN AMRO's CIO warns of growth challenges as Israel-Iran conflict shakes up oil prices

Conflict started last week

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

ABN AMRO Investment Solutions CIO Christophe Boucher argued that rising oil prices could jeopardise economic growth, as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missiles.

Speaking at a roundtable on Tuesday (17 June), Boucher said that geopolitical shocks such as the current conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran could push the oil price above $80 towards $100 a barrel, rattling economic growth and posing a danger to service-based economies with less carbon or oil dependency. Deep Dive: Green energy could 'thrive' in spite of Trump intensifying clampdown on renewables He highlighted a "regular pattern" over the last decade where a big shock in oil prices – of above $100/barrel – is often followed shortly by a US or "even a global" recession.  The...

