ABN AMRO's CIO warns of growth challenges as Israel-Iran conflict shakes up oil prices

Speaking at a roundtable on Tuesday (17 June), Boucher said that geopolitical shocks such as the current conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran could push the oil price above $80 towards $100 a barrel, rattling economic growth and posing a danger to service-based economies with less carbon or oil dependency. Deep Dive: Green energy could 'thrive' in spite of Trump intensifying clampdown on renewables He highlighted a "regular pattern" over the last decade where a big shock in oil prices – of above $100/barrel – is often followed shortly by a US or "even a global" recession. The...