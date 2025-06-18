ABN AMRO's CIO warns of growth challenges as Israel-Iran conflict shakes up oil prices

ABN AMRO Investment Solutions CIO Christophe Boucher argued that rising oil prices could jeopardise economic growth, as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missiles.
Speaking at a roundtable on Tuesday (17 June), Boucher said that geopolitical shocks such as the current conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran could push the oil price above $80 towards $100 a barrel, rattling economic growth and posing a danger to service-based economies with less carbon or oil dependency. Deep Dive: Green energy could 'thrive' in spite of Trump intensifying clampdown on renewables He highlighted a "regular pattern" over the last decade where a big shock in oil prices – of above $100/barrel – is often followed shortly by a US or "even a global" recession. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes